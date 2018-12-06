D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,757 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $355,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 20.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $1,316,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NVT opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.40 million. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,757 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/d-a-davidson-co-sells-16757-shares-of-nvent-electric-plc-nvt.html.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.