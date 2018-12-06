David John Wilson Buys 50,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) insider David John Wilson acquired 50,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,000.00.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, David John Wilson purchased 210,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$993,300.00.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 12 month low of C$4.17 and a 12 month high of C$10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$100.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post 0.150000005136986 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.66.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

