DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.22

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 2392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Get DE ENHANCED GLB/COM alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $517,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,722 shares of company stock worth $2,831,955.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,031,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/de-enhanced-glb-com-dex-hits-new-12-month-low-at-9-22.html.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DE ENHANCED GLB/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.