DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.11.

RE stock opened at $222.50 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $203.90 and a one year high of $264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($16.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

