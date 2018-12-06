DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,165 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 12,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,410,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,653 shares of company stock worth $6,973,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

NYSE HAE opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

