DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 464 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 133,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 268,123 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $1,246,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,822.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,174 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.34.

ARE opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

