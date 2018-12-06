DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (LEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 46.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America set a $74.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. MKM Partners set a $61.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEN stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

