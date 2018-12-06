Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.17

Media stories about Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delphi Technologies earned a news impact score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Delphi Technologies’ score:

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 5.61%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

DLPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Delphi Technologies from $48.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delphi Technologies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,140.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin J. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $83,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

