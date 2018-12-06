Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies looks strong on the back of its vast geographic presence. The company is highly optimistic about opportunities from the Asia Pacific. Regional presence coupled with its diversified and innovative product portfolio with updated technologies strengthen its client base. The aftermarket business generates stable recurring revenues. Despite such positives, the company's operation in the global automotive component supply industry remains a concern. The industry is subject to stiff competition, rapid technological changes, short product life cycles and cyclical and reduced consumer demand patterns. High debt and seasonality are other major headwinds. The company has underperformed its industry in the past year.”

DLPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Robin J. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $83,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

