Desjardins Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$111.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$112.92.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$93.99 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$93.59 and a 1-year high of C$109.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

In other news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$6,220,831.76.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

