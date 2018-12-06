Deswell Industries (DSWL) & Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Head to Head Review

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

98.0% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Armstrong Flooring and Deswell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 1 2 1 0 2.00 Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Deswell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Armstrong Flooring does not pay a dividend. Deswell Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Deswell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -1.12% 2.71% 1.68% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Deswell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.33 -$41.80 million $0.21 69.33 Deswell Industries $60.67 million 0.87 $6.19 million N/A N/A

Deswell Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong Flooring.

Summary

Armstrong Flooring beats Deswell Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. In addition, it provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital audio workstations, digital or analogue mixing consoles, instrument amplifiers, signal processors, firewire/USB audio interfaces, keyboard controllers, and speaker enclosures; home theatre audio products, such as 7.1-channel audio-visual Hi-Fi stereo receivers-amplifiers; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications. The company sells its products primarily in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Hong Kong, and Canada. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.