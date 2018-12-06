Deutsche Bank Trims Broadcom (AVGO) Target Price to $300.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.24.

Broadcom stock opened at $232.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $275.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,125,000 after buying an additional 2,358,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,782,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,756,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

