Dillard’s (DDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $64.86.

DDS stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,832,000 after buying an additional 164,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,335,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 33.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 150,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

