Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $139.74 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $139,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,485,000 after acquiring an additional 236,487 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,247,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,355,000 after acquiring an additional 449,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $95.27 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.48 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

