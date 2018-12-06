Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.59% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $138,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,210,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,284,000 after purchasing an additional 334,857 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,783,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,567,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $102,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,972.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-trims-stake-in-kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic.html.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.