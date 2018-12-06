Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.10% of Diodes worth $135,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $940,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,052 shares in the company, valued at $20,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,486 shares of company stock worth $1,721,241. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Sidoti upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

