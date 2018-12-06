Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Trading Up 14.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) were up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 4,337,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,904,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

