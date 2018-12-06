Discover Financial Services (DFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $66.52 and last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 128689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

Specifically, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $269,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $2,314,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,180,798 shares in the company, valued at $91,110,373.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,590,463 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 796,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,860,000 after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 912,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

