Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,607 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.41% of Discover Financial Services worth $105,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 474.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 977,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 87.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 588,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,452,000 after buying an additional 482,980 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,690,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 100.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 675,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after buying an additional 338,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In related news, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $2,161,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,753,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $289,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,680.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,590,463 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

