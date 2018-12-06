Discoverie Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

DSCV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price for the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Discoverie Group alerts:

Discoverie Group stock opened at GBX 359.95 ($4.70) on Tuesday. Discoverie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 401 ($5.24).

In other news, insider Malcolm Diamond bought 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £20,000.26 ($26,133.88).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. It offers RF and MW components, fiber optic components, and wireless modules; cabling and assemblies, advanced connectors, and EMC shielding and thermal management products; IR thermal imagers, high speed cameras, modules, and imaging software; and magnetic components, power solutions, and thermal interface products.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.