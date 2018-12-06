Distinct Infrastructure Group (DUG) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at Raymond James

Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Distinct Infrastructure Group from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price objective on Distinct Infrastructure Group from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

DUG stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.34. 20,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,081. Distinct Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39.

Distinct Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.

