Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (SAUC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diversified Restaurant’s earnings. Diversified Restaurant reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Restaurant will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diversified Restaurant.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Restaurant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAUC. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 137,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

SAUC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 43,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,944. Diversified Restaurant has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Restaurant (SAUC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.