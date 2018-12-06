Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DORM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,544,321.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,029,634.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $3,416,372.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,805.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.