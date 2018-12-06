Dorsal Capital Management LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up approximately 6.8% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of DXC Technology worth $116,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 111.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $389,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $235,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

