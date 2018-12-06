DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 71620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/dp-poland-dpp-sets-new-12-month-low-at-23-00.html.

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.