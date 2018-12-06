Dropbox Inc (DBX) Stake Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dropbox by 222.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $228,747.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,407 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Dropbox had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 158.23%. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

