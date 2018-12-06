Duluth (DLTH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.68 million.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,662. Duluth has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $907.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.17.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $110.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Duluth’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Duluth from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Duluth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Duluth news, insider Stephanie L. Pugliese sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $812,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,033,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,380 shares in the company, valued at $861,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,830 shares of company stock worth $1,768,369. 70.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

