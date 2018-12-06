Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 17% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Dynamic has a market cap of $878,151.00 and approximately $1,519.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00007802 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.02670643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.03145616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00763582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.01343443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00106477 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.01687923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00392084 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,767,169 coins and its circulating supply is 3,074,016 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

