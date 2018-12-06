Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 5,801 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 46,373.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,793,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,074,000 after acquiring an additional 525,743 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $207.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.30, for a total value of $22,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 85,835 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $16,887,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,837 shares in the company, valued at $17,871,271.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,533 shares of company stock worth $170,917,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

