Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 88,421 Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 66.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,122 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,149,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,534 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4,195.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 414.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,179,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 175.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.34.
In other Pure Storage news, President David Hatfield sold 50,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,379,947.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $126,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,417 shares of company stock worth $5,116,580. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Pure Storage Inc has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pure Storage Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.