Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVAX. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 900,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 5,044.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2822.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 84,254 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 66,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

