Eastern Platinum (ELR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 104767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.109999999083333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome assets in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

