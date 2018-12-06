Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Receives $50.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

EV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $60.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 43,500 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,870,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,100 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 107.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,531. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $435.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

