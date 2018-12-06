Eaton Vance (EV) Stock Price Down 6%

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $38.95. Approximately 1,020,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 856,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $435.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.02 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,348,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,100 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,009,000 after purchasing an additional 270,518 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 11.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth about $8,813,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Eaton Vance by 1,857.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth about $5,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/eaton-vance-ev-stock-price-down-6.html.

Eaton Vance Company Profile (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.