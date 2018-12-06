EATON VANCE FR/COM (EFL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.90

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 43.0% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 80.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000.

