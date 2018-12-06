Eaton Vance Management Acquires 5,974 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.22% of Essent Group worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 27,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $1,244,072.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,403.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,468 shares of company stock worth $3,941,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of ESNT opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Essent Group had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/eaton-vance-management-acquires-5974-shares-of-essent-group-ltd-esnt.html.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.