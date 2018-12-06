Eaton Vance Management Invests $10.91 Million in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stock

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.22% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 105.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $162,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $18,493,628.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,125 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $178,606.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,125 shares of company stock worth $1,316,116. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

