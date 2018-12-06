Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.96% of Addus Homecare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $39,128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $368,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,400 shares of company stock valued at $66,935,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $77.82. The company has a market cap of $999.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.27.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

