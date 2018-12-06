Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.84

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 2672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the third quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,701,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after acquiring an additional 190,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

