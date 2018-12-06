Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG) Stake Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 807,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 78,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EXG opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

