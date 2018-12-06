ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

ECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ECN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.50. 733,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,876. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.260000004369748 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 210,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,952.60. Also, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 334,777 shares of company stock worth $1,206,193.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the United States.

