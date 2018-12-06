EcoCoin Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, EcoCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EcoCoin has a market cap of $3,284.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EcoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00013941 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,190.44 or 5.00254783 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00092175 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004855 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About EcoCoin

ECO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,175,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,173,584 coins. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin.

EcoCoin Coin Trading

EcoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EcoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EcoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EcoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

