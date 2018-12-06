Edison International (EIX) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Edison International worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 94.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 103.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.01. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $72.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

