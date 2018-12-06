Ediston Property Investment Co PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.48 (EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EPIC traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 102.75 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,653. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

