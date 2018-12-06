Edward Harris Fenster Sells 11,739 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $176,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,259,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,892,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $204.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.06 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edward Harris Fenster Sells 11,739 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/edward-harris-fenster-sells-11739-shares-of-sunrun-inc-run-stock.html.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.