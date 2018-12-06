Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.55.

NYSE:EW opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $792,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $4,738,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,356 shares of company stock valued at $27,011,207 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

