eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post $111.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.50 million. eHealth reported sales of $38.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $226.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $229.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $265.46 million, with estimates ranging from $259.80 million to $271.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eHealth to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 332,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,214. eHealth has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $737.45 million, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in eHealth by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in eHealth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,377,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

