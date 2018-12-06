Elastic (ESTC) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) dropped 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.52. Approximately 1,080,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 296,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.
ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)
Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.
