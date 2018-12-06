Elbit Systems (ESLT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Elbit Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Elbit Systems’ score:

Several brokerages recently commented on ESLT. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $151.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $895.15 million during the quarter.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

