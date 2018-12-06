Electrocore (ECOR) Director Acquires $49,567.00 in Stock

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Carrie Smith Cox acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,567.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,824. Electrocore has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Electrocore will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Electrocore in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocore in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Electrocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,338,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,568,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electrocore by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 304,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,523,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

